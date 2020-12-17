Chan to ask IATF to allow resumption of int’l flights in MCIA

MCIA Terminal 2 | Photo courtesy of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is planning to send a letter to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to request them to allow the resumption of international flights in the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

This is to accommodate tourists and balikbayans who wish to have their vacation in the city.

“Lahi man gud ang kahimtang nato diri sa Lapu-Lapu because ang bread and butter nato is tourism. Unlike other cities like Mandaue, more on manufacturing, Cebu City is trade and commerce. So here in Lapu-Lapu City ang gabuhi nato is ang mga turista,” Chan said.

Chan, however, told CDN Digital that he just wants to gradually open the international flights in MCIA to countries having minimal cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

He added that foreign tourists will also be contained inside the city, unless other local government units (LGUs), such as Mandaue City and Cebu City, will permit their entry.

“Na-istorya na nako si Mayor Jonas Cortes sa Mandaue, okay man siya. Unya makig-istorya pod ta ni Governor Gwen Garcia ug ni Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella about ani,” he added.

Earlier, Garcia expressed her support for the plan of Chan in opening international flights.

Chan also said that he will require tourists to present a negative PCR or Swab Test result, two days before their scheduled flight to MCIA.

He added that he is eyeing flights from Seoul, South Korea in MCIA to be the first to open again./rcg