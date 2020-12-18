Gullas wants preemptive evacuation in mountain, coastal barangays of Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas has ordered mountain and coastal barangays to conduct preemptive evacuation if necessary ahead of the arrival of tropical depression Vicky.

Gullas said in a statement that since the typhoon is expected to pas through southern portion of Cebu in the coming hours, heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides may occur in these areas.

“I am also asking our barangays to conduct preemptive evacuation in areas that have a high chance of flooding and landslide to avoid any possible loss of life. I’m asking the same to our barangays in the coastal areas as well,” Gullas said.

“For our fisherfolks, ayaw lang sa mo tabok sa dagat karun kay grabe kaayo ang bawod,” he added.

(To out fisherfolks, don’t go out to see now because the waves are huge.)

Talisay City is among the areas in central Cebu that is placed under signal no. 1 due to the incoming storm.

The city government is ready to assist the the barangays should certain areas need to be evacuated.

The City Disaster personnel are already in patrol to monitor the disaster prone areas in city.

“City Hall will remain open even during the tropical depression, with our departments such as the local police, BFP, CT-TODA, City Social Welfare Office and our City Disaster on high alert in case of any incidents brought about by Vicky. Our Emergency Operation Center and our Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) are on standby as well,” the mayor said.

Parishioners attending the Misa de Gallo and Simbang Gabi are also encouraged to bring umbrellas or raincoats as rains are expected for tonight and tomorrow dawn.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is now under blue alert due to TD Vicky.

“LGUs are now convening their LDRRMCs, And Or Response Cluster to conduct Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) to discuss necessary preparedness measures (Man power, logistics, sent of advisories) for the possible impacts of TD Vicky,” said the PDRRMO.

Heavy Equipment are being prepared in strategic areas such as Barili, Tuburan, and Balamban, which are the towns badly hit during a weather disturbance early this month.

The PDRRMO urges all local government units in the south to prepare for TD Vicky by assessing disaster prone areas and conduct necessary preemptive measures.

