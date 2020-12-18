Mandaue’s disaster agency now on red alert

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) is now on red alert status as signal no. 1 was raised over central and southern Cebu due to Tropical Depression Vicky.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes said that the mayor has already instructed the CDRRMO and barangay captains to strictly monitor flood and landslide-prone areas.

“Gi instruct-kan nang Mayor ang CDRRMO ug mga kapitan nga magmonitor sa mga lugar hilabi na to’ng mga danger zones,” said Ibañez.

The CDRRMO is strictly monitoring the river eye, to monitor the abrupt rise in the rivers’ water level.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the city’s DRRMO, said they have already instructed all village chiefs to trim tree branches near the streets and houses to prevent branches and leaves from falling on electric wires and roofs.

He said pruning branches and leaves would also prevent the possible falling of trees along roads when strong winds hover, which would make roads impassable.

“Tan-awon sa mga barangay kung naa ba tay mga kahoy didto nga kinahanglan putlon, putlon nato today within today. Kay adunay matumba (trees) mag-ali sa dalan, ug maigo ang balay,” said Ybañez.

Barangay gymnasiums and schools are also being prepared as evacuation centers.

Ibañez said the city will conduct forced evacuation if there will be an abnormal rise in the water level in the rivers.

An estimated 300 families are living along the city's rivers.