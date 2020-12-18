Follow IATF policies for Dawn Masses, Palma tells faithful

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has urged churchgoers to always observe the policies that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the government have implemented concerning Dawn Masses (Simbang Gabi).

This after Palma has observed that in the first two days of the Dawn Masses, authorities were not able to control the crowds outside the parishes, and social distancing was not being observed by some churchgoers.

“On one hand I say that this reflects the faith of the people, they already want to go back, given the desire and opportunity to attend the Mass. There’s nothing like being present physically,” Palma said.

Although this incident reflects the faith of the people, Palma said parishioners should always stay obedient in adhering to the safety and health protocols since Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is still present.

He also urged the faithful to always wear their face mask and face shield upon attending Dawn Masses.

“But as a rule, we say to our people, yes thank you for trying to participate, especially in Simbang Gabi. But let us show that we are a people who obey the IATF, we obey the government policy,” he added.

Palma is also encouraging people who weren’t able to enter the parishes during the Misa de Gallo to just view Dawn Masses online via live streaming. /rcg