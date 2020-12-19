Labella to Cebu City cops: No more ‘arresto’, only ‘aguinaldo’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to stop playing pranks on beneficiaries for their Christmas gift giving.

Labella said that the Arresto Aguinaldo program might have been imbued with all the right intentions, but the means by which they had given the surprise could have cost much damage to the beneficiaries.

It can be recalled that the city police issued eight fake warrants of arrest to selected individuals from partner establishments to surprise them with Christmas gifts.

This caused a backlash online as videos showed beneficiaries crying after the activity visibly confused and scared of the fake warrant.

Police General Debold Sinas, Philippine National Police (PNP) director, has also ordered a stop to the program.

For Labella, the project was well-meant, but the well-being of the beneficiaries should be prioritized.

“I am for giving gifts, but ayaw na nang arresto, aguinaldo na lang. Just give it directly,” said the mayor.

The CCPO already issued a statement clarifying that the program was planned ahead with participating establishments, and the beneficiaries were preselected as well.

The program has been stopped upon the orders of the PNP General and of the mayor. It is not clear if the CCPO will still be giving out gifts to beneficiaries after the program was stopped./dbs