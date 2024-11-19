3 million expected to join Sinulog Festival 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With around 3 million expected to join the Sinulog Festival in 2025, the city government here wanted a ‘stricter and better-planned’ preparations.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Tuesday, November 19 said they wanted the upcoming Sinulog to be “the best ever” or if not “the best in the history of Cebu City.”

In doing, so, they needed ‘a stricter and better-planned Sinulog.’

“Because we are expecting an influx of visitors coming from different parts of the world so mao na nga I wanted a stricter, a better-planned Sinulog, more peaceful, tanan,” Garcia said.

On Tuesday, the mayor called for a command conference with the city’s law enforcement units at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) as part of the city’s preparations to ensure peace and order here in time for the upcoming Holidays as well as the Sinulog next year.

There, he told police officers they are expecting a crowd of 3 million to visit Cebu City this January.

“Karong Enero will be very challenging for us as we are prepared to welcome almost three million people from all around the world to celebrate our fiesta in Sinulog,” said Garcia.

The city is also anticipating a larger influx of tourists, both local and foreign, following its decision to have the festivities back at its original venue in mainland Cebu City.

“And I already made my instructions very clear nga ang Sinulog, mobalik na gyud sa its original route, its original place where it was born – the center of the city of Cebu, it will be back in the Abellana Sports Center with the old route,” he said.

To recall, the Sinulog Festival was transferred to the South Road Properties (SRP) since 2022.

But last September, Garcia decided to return all activities, including the Grand Showdown and Grand Parade, back at the Abellana Sports Complex.

“Having said that, it will become more challenging for you kay it is more close area and…kay it will be around the center of Cebu City, we expect people to attend,” Garcia told police.

“Mayg parehas sa SRP saunang panahon nga di man ganahan mangadto ang mga tawo kay pwerting layua ug pwerting inita. So that’s why less problem to think of,” he added.

In order to accommodate more spectators, the local government will be setting up additional benches around the sports center and bleachers along the route of the grand parade.

Garcia said that he wants a stricter security for a more organized and peaceful Sinulog festival, which was given a budget allocation of P95 million.

“I know you have your own playbook as you have done this several times in the past. But this time, under my watch and under my administration, I want it to be more, should I say, strict,” he added. / mme

