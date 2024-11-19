Jimenez clashes with Sumabong for WBO youth AsPac title in Naga

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two promising young boxers are set to collide as Cebuano standout John Kevien Jimenez takes on Boholano fighter Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth Asia Pacific Minimumweight title.

This bout will headline ‘Fist of Fury IV: Rambol sa Naga’, scheduled for December 17 at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City, south Cebu.

This exciting event is a collaboration between the City of Naga, led by Mayor Val Chiong, and Jimenez’s promoter, Lorenzo “Chao” Sy.

Jimenez and Sumabong’s bout is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in their young careers. Both fighters have demonstrated immense potential, making this showdown an acid test as they seek to establish themselves for the bigger stage.

Japan fights, losses

Both boxers have ventured into Japan’s competitive boxing scene recently, where they suffered their first professional losses.

Jimenez, 20, fell to Takeshi Ishii in Tokyo last September in a bid for the OPBF Minimumweight Title. Similarly, Sumabong faced defeat against a tough opponent in Osaka last June while vying for the WBO Asia Pacific Minimumweight Title.

Despite the setbacks, both showcased their resilience and skill, losing via unanimous decision instead of getting knocked out like what many Filipino boxers suffered in Japan.

Veteran international boxing judge Edward Ligas, who is likely to officiate the fight, expressed high expectations for the bout.

“This will be an exciting fight since both fighters have already faced regional titleholders in Japan. Before their losses, they were both undefeated, and now they’re coming in with something to prove,” said Ligas.

Jimenez, Sumabong records

Jimenez holds an 8-1 record with three knockouts, while Sumabong stands at 6-1, also with three knockouts. Their strikingly similar records and shared determination to rebound make this matchup a must-watch for boxing fans.

The fight card also features Jimuel Aranas versus Clyde Azarcon for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) Interim Flyweight Title, while Junibert Bantay takes on Joyjoy Formentera in another professional clash.

Adding to the excitement, the event will include 10 amateur bouts, promising an action-packed evening of boxing for fans in attendance.

