MPBA Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 finals officially set 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The finalists for both the elite and premier divisions of the Mandaue Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 have been officially cast, setting the stage for an exciting championship showdown.

In the elite division, Artera Builders will face off against the defending champions, ARQ Builders. Meanwhile, the premier division’s championship will feature Metro Cars and Welec, after both teams secured their respective spots in the finals with victories in their semifinal matches over the weekend at the CPA Gymnasium.

Artera Builders outlasted Steadfast Builders, 79-75, to earn their spot in the elite division finals, where they will take on the reigning champions, ARQ Builders.

Artera vs Steadfast

Kenneth Brillo, the former University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer, was a standout for Artera, recording a double-double performance of 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead his team in this crucial win.

Teammates Joseph Cabahug and Paul Sungahid also made significant contributions, scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively, in a game that featured three lead changes and four deadlocks.

For Steadfast, Miguel Gastador put up an impressive game-high 28 points, along with 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists in a losing effort. Rendell Senining chipped in 16 points for Steadfast in the defeat.

Welec advanced to the premier division finals with an, 87-75, win over Void, thanks to a standout performance by Mark Monte.

Monte erupted for 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, leading his team to victory. Francis Monteron added 23 points, while Tawee Canedo was dominant on the boards, collecting 20 rebounds to go with his 12 points.

Void’s Byron Lawton had a solid showing with 21 points, and James Balili contributed 13 points. Jhon Rey Gequilan also added 11 points in the loss.

Welec vs Metro Cars

Welec’s finals opponent, Metro Cars, secured their spot in the championship series with a commanding 99-82 victory over the Flago Prayboys.

Dwight Godinez played a pivotal role for Metro Cars, posting a double-double of 17 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, and three steals. He was supported by a balanced offensive effort, with Jerick Gonzaga scoring 19 points, Albert Borling contributing 14, Joemarie Beldoro adding 12, and Hersley Fuentes chipping in 10 points.

Flago Prayboys, despite strong individual efforts from Kibs Genobia (16 points), Royet Varga (14 points), and Marlon Pepito (13 points), could not overcome Metro Cars’ well-rounded performance.

The much-anticipated finals of the MPBA Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 will take place on November 30 at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

