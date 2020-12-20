No new cases reported in Liloan town in 8 days

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three Liloan town residents were placed under monitoring after they manifested influenza-like symptoms.

But as of Saturday, December 19, none of them were reported positive for the coronavirus disease.

In an advisory, the municipal government said that Liloan town did not log any new cases of the infection in the last eight days.

Although grateful for this development, town officials continue to remind their constituents not to be complacent to prevent another rise in the number of active cases.

“The Covid-19 virus is still upon us and persons not wearing masks and refusing to observe social distancing and prohibitions on mass gatherings, greatly contribute to the spread of the virus, putting lives at grave risk,” the municipal government’s advisory reads.

“Mayor Christina Frasco has reiterated her order to the Liloan PNP to strictly implement all health and safety protocols. Violators will be acted upon accordingly,” it added.

Residents are also encouraged to continue to comply with the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since their town, like the rest of Cebu localities, remains under modified general community quarantine.