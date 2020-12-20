Alcoy art exhibit highlights wooden scooters made by young artists of PintAlcoy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Artists in the southern town of Alcoy, Cebu showcased the crafty materials they were able to make during the whole quarantine period.

The most noticeable art creations are the wooden scooters.

Sergio Seciban, 40, founder of the PintAlcoy group or a group of artists in Alcoy told CDN Digital the story behind the creations.

“Akong gidasig ang mga batan-on nga magmugna og mga arts, dile lang ang pagpangpintal gamit ang oil on canvass, since mahal ang mga gamit niini. Ako sab sila gidasig aron sa paggamit sa naa sa mga palibot lang sa Alcoy ug mao to ang mga wooden scooter made og off cuts sa mga timber,” said Seciban.

(I encouraged the youth to create art and not just to create art by painting oil on canvass since the materials to create this art is very expensive. I also encouraged them to use the surroundings in Alcoy, and so they created the wooden scooter made from cuts of timber.)

He said that it was his way to harness the skills of the budding artists in their hometown, and to make use of extra time while in-home quarantine.

The wooden scooters serve as the highlight of the ongoing exhibit of the group in their town in Alcoy.

Among the pieces that are on display for the exhibit are some of the paintings made by the members of the group and by Seciban himself.

“GASA+SANAG…Gasa as ang talent nga gipaambit para sa maSANAG nga kaugmaun…taliwala sa mga pandemic nga problem, nagkapundok ug balik ang mga artist kay gipangquarantine man…nabuo sab ug balik tungod sa maong pandemic,” he added.

(Gift plus light… Gift as in the talent that is being imparted or used for a brighter future…amid the pandemic of problems, the artists gathered again because they are quarantined…the group is formed again because of the same pandemic.)

Looks like we will be expecting more pieces of artwork from these young and budding artists in Alcoy with the help of their founder, Sergio. /dbs