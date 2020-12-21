P50K worth of properties lost in Carmen, Cebu fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An unplugged exhaust fan was blamed for the fire which broke out in a furniture warehouse that is located in Barangay Cantumog in Carmen town at dawn this Monday, December 21.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Cirilo Odal said that the second alarm fire damaged P50, 000 worth of properties.

The fire that hit Yoshio Home Decor was reported at 2:30 a.m. It was placed on second alarm 30 minutes later and was put out at 4:20 a.m. with the help of firefighters from neighboring localities.

Odal said the flame was traced to have started from an unplugged exhaust fan at the warehouse’s sanding area.

The warehouse stores home decors, chairs, lampshades, and other furniture. / dcb