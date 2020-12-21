CCTO: Renewal of permits for delivery vehicles starts in January 2021

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Businessmen who are engaged in delivery services are advised to have their permits renewed starting next month to avoid the payment of fines.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said that the need to secure a permit for their delivery business is required by an existing city ordinance.

“Kinahanglan nga ma renew na karung buwan sa Enero ang inyong mga permit para dili kamo ma penaltyhan,” CCTO said in an advisory that was posted this Monday, December 21.

(There is a need to already renew your delivery permits in January to avoid penalties.)

Applicants for permit renewal are advised to submit a copy of the OR/CR of the vehicles that they use in their transportation business and a copy of their business permit. Also to be submitted is a copy of the professional driver’s license that was issued to their assigned vehicle drivers.

Requirements are to be submitted to the CCTO office located at the second floor of the Ramos Public Market together with the P500 delivery permit fee.

Applicants are also advised to call the CCTO hotline numbers 2561897 and 0917-7222344 for inquiries.

/bmjo