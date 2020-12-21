Oponganons receive financial assistance from DSWD-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A total of 5,000 residents here have received their financial assistance worth P1,500 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Region 7 (DSWD-7).

The distribution started last December 10 and 11, 2020 in the barangays on Olango Island, and followed on December 14 to 18, 2020 for the barangays in the mainland Lapu-Lapu City.

The assistance is intended for poor families who were affected by the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The program was implemented under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of the DSWD-7.

The distribution was done in coordination with the office of representative Paz Radaza of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City.

“Perfect ni nga assistance kay aside sa pandemya nga naghatag ug kalisud kanato, hapit na sad ang Pasko. So dili lang kini tabang sa panahon sa krisis. Pinaskuhan na sad kini kay naghatag kini ug kalipay sa mga Oponganon karon Pasko,” Radaza said.

(This is the perfect time for the assistance because aside from the pandemic that gave us all a difficult time, Christmas is also fast approaching. So this is not only help in time for the crisis. This is also a Christmas gift because this makes Oponganons happy this Christmas.)

Radaza is also looking forward for a stronger partnership with DSWD-7 in the coming years.

“Sa gipakita nga pag-atiman sa DSWD kanato karon, tataw nga daghan pa tang mapaabot gikan kanila sa mga kaugmaon.”

(With the help that DSWD showed us now, we can expect more from them in the future.)

/bmjo

