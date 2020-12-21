SM Malls in Cebu bring Christmas joy through Kalinga Donation Drive

The SM Group is spreading hope and good cheer this Christmas season to thousands of families nationwide as it mobilizes its Christmas Kalinga donation drive.

This is a joint project among SM Supermalls, SM Retail, SM Markets, and SM Foundation to provide essential items to residents and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent natural calamities.

“Christmas is the time for solidarity in taking care of the underprivileged in our communities. It is through our concerted efforts that we can make this possible,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

The SM Group is distributing over 70,000 food packs across the country.

The drive kicked off in Pasay City, with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, SM Retail Senior Vice President Eugene Saw, SM Hypermarket Arnold Daluz, and SM Foundation Assistant Vice President for Livelihood and Outreach Program Christie Angeles leading the distribution of Christmas Kalinga packs to the residents of Brgy. 14, District 1, Pasay City.

In Cebu, SM City Consolacion headed by its mall manager Estrella Wamilda distributed 300 relief packs to fisher folks in the town of Consolacion, while SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu gave 200 kalinga packs to displaced workers in MEPZ companies.

SM City Cebu led by Regional Operations Manager Kristin Seno and mall manager Engr. Van Aberia also distributed 500 kalinga packs to underprivileged families in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, and Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

SM Seaside City Cebu together with SM Supermalls vice president for Operations in the Visayas, Michelle Llanos, and some employee-volunteers gave 500 relief packs to the Cebu Badjao Community.

