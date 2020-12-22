More safety guidelines for Mandaue Public Market set

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Additional guidelines will be enforced in Mandaue City Public Market starting December 23, 2020, as people are expected to flock to the market during Christmas and New Year.

An individual without face mask and face shield will not be allowed to enter the market.

The Market day for barangays will still be implemented.

The Mandaue City Enforcement Unit (MCEU) and Mandaue City Public Market will deploy personnel in the entrance and exit points and inside the market to monitor the crowd and ensure that safety protocols will be followed.

“Muhunong sa ang MCEU sa road clearing aron makafocus sa market kay expected nga daghan gyud mga tawo mangumpra,” said Ernesto Bongo, assistant head of MCEU.

(The MCEU will stop their road clearing operations so that they can focus on the market because it is expected that there will be many people going to the market on those days.)

Aside from these, Edgar Seno, head of Mandaue City Public Market, said they would also have announcements every 30 minutes to remind customers about the health protocols.

They will also limit the people inside the market. They have already painted markings outside where customers will stand and wait to enter into the market.

“Limitahan ang tawo sa sulod, tag 50 para naa tay ample time, para ma observe gyud ang sociall distancing niya og naay mugawas pasulod na sad ta,” said Seno.

(We will limit the people inside the market to 50 so that we will have ample time to observe social distancing and if one person leaves, another will then enter.)

They would open seven entrance and exit points but Seno said that if they could not control the crowd then they would have to close others and would only open three entrance and exit points.

The Mandaue Public Market will also extend the market hours to 9 p.m starting December 23, 2020, to January 2, 2021, the city’s market hours are from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Mo extend ta og 1 hour kay para maka enjoy sad to’ng late na makapalit, kanang mauwahi. Ang satellite markets ang barangay ang nagda ana,” said Seno

(We will extend for 1 hour so that late marketgoers can enjoy buying in the market. The satellite markets (however) the barangays are running them.)/dbs