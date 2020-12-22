Three personal protocols to follow when dining out at AyalaMalls Central Bloc

With the ease of protocols and the height of last minute Christmas shopping, dining out is slowly inching back to being normal. With cafes and dining establishments following safety measures and procedures, here are 3 personal protocols to follow when dining out.

WEAR YOUR MASK. Despite the constant reminders and signages on every establishment, some people still refuse to wear a mask. Be a diligent consumer and advocate the safety of yourself and everyone around you by wearing a mask at all times. BRING YOUR OWN SANITIZER. With handwashing being the first defense against the virus keeping your hands clean is a must. Since wash basins are not available on the go bringing your own sanitizer helps keep your hands clean. Invest in a small refillable spray bottle that’s easy to carry around. This is great not only for disinfecting hands but surfaces as well before dining. OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Establishments now have acrylic partitions and designated seats to ensure that customers observe proper social distancing measures but more than that make sure to also follow floor stickers when lining up to order for food.















Dine out more comfortably and check out Bite Sites – a gastronomic guide on where to eat at AyalaMalls Central Bloc. Current restaurant selections for dining include Gerry’s Grill, Main Street, Okinawa Heat, Orange Brutus, Pearl’s N Tea, Treat Street Cafe and Vanille. Break away from the work from home set-up once in a while and enjoy your favorite drinks at Bo’s Primo, Pearl’s N Tea and Yi Fang.

A selection of restaurants are also available through DELIVEReasY, a guide to third-party food delivery and service apps Grabfood, Food Panda, and Lalamove.

AyalaMalls Central Bloc is your hip and happening bloc where the balance of work and play thrives. The five-level regional mall is located in the bustling 27-hectare IT Park. It is a project of Central Block Developers Inc. – a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. Get the latest update on Facebook (@AyalaMallsCentralBloc), Instagram (@ayalamallscentralbloc) or through their Viber Community at https://bit.ly/ ayalamallscebuviber.