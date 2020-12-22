Closed stalls in Mandaue Public Market expected to reopen this Christmas and New Year

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Stalls in the Mandaue City Public Market which closed during the community quarantine are expected to reopen this Christmas and New Year.

Edgar Seno, head of the Mandaue City Public Market, said that before COVID-19 struck, there were 750 stalls that opened in the facility. Currently, there are only around 500 open stalls.

Seno said most of the closed stalls sell Ready to Wear (RTW) items, barbershops, and some fruit stands.

Mandaue City collects from P70 to P90 a day per stall depending on their location.

Seno said based on their experience, people flock to the market starting December 23 to January 2.

“Sa 24 ug 31 mao gyud nay pinakadaghan og tawo, sauna perting huuta gyud dinhi (market), ” said Seno.

Seno believes stallholders might re-open days before Christmas and New Year since a lot of customers usually shop during those dates.

“Tungod lage aning pandemic, daghan na gyud ta’g closed shop, wala na gyud intawn sila kaagwanta sa kalisod kay gawas nga wala na silay halin everyday, sila nagbayad sa ila’ng abangan, ang uban nipasabot nga mu undang nalang sila og baligya ang uban nagsira temporarily pero nagbayad gyapon sila, karun hoping nga mubalik sila kay lage dagsa sa mga tawo,” he added.

Meanwhile, starting tomorrow, December 23, 2020, to January 2, 2021, the Mandaue Public Market will close at 9 p.m, from the previous 8 p.m. closure /rcg