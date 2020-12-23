Xander Ford nabbed over violence against women case

MANILA, Philippines — Internet celebrity Xander Ford was arrested in Pasay on Tuesday night over a violence against women complaint filed by his former girlfriend, police said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Magno Gallora, Jr., chief of Moriones police, said law enforcers served the arrest warrant on Ford, formerly known as Marlou Arizala of the parody group Hasht5, about at 8 p.m. Tuesday for violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Manila.

“Si Xander po naaresto based on a warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court (RTC) Manila Branch 38 para sa kaso ng violation of Republic Act 9262,” Gallora said in a phone interview with INQUIRER.net.

(He was arrested based on a warrant of arrest issued by RTC Manila Branch 38 for violation of Republic Act 9262.)

“Naaresto sa area ng Pasay, naaresto ng mga gabi, bandang 8:30 ng gabi,” Gallora added.

(He was arrested in Pasay area around 8:30 p.m.)

Based on the arrest warrant, Gallora said Ford can post P18,000 bail because the suspect’s case is bailable.

Gallora said Ford’s girlfriend filed the case due to a heated argument with the internet celebrity.

While it wasn’t clear what specific act was complained of, a portion of the warrant, stated that: “(g) Causing or attempting to cause the woman or her child to engage in any sexual activity which does not constitute rape, by force or threat of force, physical harm, or through intimidation directed against the woman or her child or her/his immediate family…”

“Noong tinanong kung ano kaso, sabi niya [Ford] ito daw ang former gilfriend niya noong nakipagaway sila akala niya nagkaayos na sila, iyon pala natuloy iyong kaso,” said Gallora.

(When we asked about the case, Ford said it was filed by his former girlfriend when they fought. He thought they were already okay but it turns out the ex-girlfriend pushed through with the case.)

Ford is currently detained in Manila police District Station 2, police said.

