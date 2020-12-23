Toledo tragedy: Names of victims released

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo Police Station has released the names of the victims of the landslide incident in a mining site of Carmen Copper Corp. (CCC) in Barangay Biga, Toledo City.

Read: 3 dead, 7 missing in Toledo City mining pit collapse

In a spot report released by the Toledo Police Station, the casualties were identified as Junil S. Lagola, 44 years old, married, a resident of Barangay Don Andres Soriano, Toledo City, and a Mine Open Pit leadman; Ernesto G. Caspe, 54 years old, single, a resident of Dasmamac, Lutopan, Toledo City, and a Mine Open Pit Checker; Juan M. Tapang, 44 years old, married, a resident of Don Andres Soriano Village, Toledo City, and a Mine Open Pit Heavy Equipment Operator; and Dionisio Labang, legal age, a backhoe operator from Anseca Contractor and resident of Barangay Uling, Naga City.

The bodies of the four fatalities were brought to the CCC hospital after the landslide, but were pronounced dead by attending physicians.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still being conducted to locate the following missing individuals: Jose B. Carpentero, 31 years old, married, a resident of Barangay Biga, Toledo City, and a Heavy Equipment Operator; Jonwel S. Herediano, 33 years old, married, a resident of Barangay Don Andres Soriano, Toledo City, and a Pump Operator; Simeon B. Laconas, 33 years old, single, a resident of Barangay Biga, Toledo City, and a Leadman; John Paul L. Resuelo, 27 years old, married, a resident of Barangay Biga, Toledo City, and a Heavy Equipment Operator; Renante F. Sepada, 35 years old, single, a resident of Barangay Bagakay, Toledo City, and a Pump Operator; and Alfred C. Tautho, 33 years old, single, a resident of Barangay Mainggit, Toledo City; and a welder.

The report said that as of Tuesday, December 22, 2020, search and rescue operations is being conducted in coordination with the Toledo City Government, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), among others.

/bmjo