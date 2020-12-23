Several barangays in Lapu-Lapu City placed under state of calamity

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City Council has already approved, during its special session this morning (December 23), a resolution that placed several barangays in the city under a state of calamity due to damages wrought by tropical depression Vicky which hammered the Visayas last week.

These include sitios Apro, Tacan and Seaside in Barangay Ibo; Barangays Caw-oy, Talima, Tingo and Tungasan in Olango Island; and Barangay Punta Engaño.

Annabeth Cuizon, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that the tropical depression has destroyed 97 houses and 120 motor bancas due to big waves that battered the coastal barangays.

Cuizon, however, revealed that the city will only give financial assistance to typhoon-affected families.

She said that families, whose houses were totally damaged by the typhoon, will receive financial assistance of P25,000, while P10,000 will go to those with partially damaged houses.

Based on their record, around 62 houses were totally damaged in the incident.

“They can use the financial assistance to purchase housing materials so that they can build their new houses,” Cuizon said.

She added that the city has already prepared a lot in Barangay Canjulao where displaced families will be relocated.

Currently, typhoon-affected families are now being housed at Ibo Elementary School.

Aside from this, Cuizon said that the city will also allocate financial assistance to motor banca owners.

“If their motor bancas were totally damaged by the typhoon, they would also receive P25,000 while P5,000 will be given to those with partially damaged motor bancas,” she added. /rcg