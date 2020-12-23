Belize North construction in full swing amidst the pandemic

Even with the ongoing health crisis, the construction of Priland Development Corporation’s residential community Belize North is in full swing to meet its scheduled date of completion in 2021.

The local real estate developer said that they are committed to delivering their projects on time despite the setbacks brought upon by the lockdown.

“The pandemic has greatly affected construction operations, but Priland remains steadfast in its commitment of bringing quality living spaces to Cebuanos. We believe that homeowners deserve a safe space to live in, now more than ever,” said Priland Development Corporation President Ramon Carlo Yap.

Homeowners get their own space in a strategic location with amenities fit for their hard-earned money. RAMON CARLO YAP Priland Development Corporation President

Located in Nangka Road in Consolacion town of North Cebu, Belize North is a 2.05-hectare community that houses 178 residential units. It is near major establishments such as Fooda Consolacion, SM City Consolacion, and Gaisano Grand Mandaue North.

Construction of the horizontal development began in July 2018 and Priland is set to turn over 20% of the total units by the first quarter of 2021.

“It is our ultimate goal to bring aspirations to life. That means sticking to our schedules so homeowners can move to a space they can call their own, as promised,” Yap added.

Belize North offers quality and comfort living in the metro, especially targeted towards starting families and young professionals who wish to live in a grand space that is still within budget.

The project has a mix of townhouse, single attached, single detached, and duplex units that range from P3.7 to 5 million.

“Imagine a larger home on a budget – that is what Belize North has to offer. Homeowners get their own space in a strategic location with amenities fit for their hard-earned money,” said Yap.

The community has amenities and facilities for the lifestyle of each member of the family, such as a clubhouse, playground, and basketball half-court. Homeowners can enjoy the Priland Advantage that comes with each Belize North unit. This includes provisions for air-conditioner, telephone line, cable line, LPG, and range hood.

To know more about Belize North, you may call (032) 517-9645 or 0917 717 5818, or visit the official Priland Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PrilandOfficial and website www.priland.com.ph.