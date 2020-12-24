Filipino toxic traits we should all stop in 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Filipinos are known for their hospitality.

It is just one of the many beautiful traits Filipinos are known for, but there are some traits Filipinos do have that are not that appealing.

Read: Toxic Filipino Traits

As we enter the year 2021 and move forward with the new normal, let us leave behind the toxic traits we all practice and start practicing better traits.

Here are some of the toxic traits Filipinos should ditch in 2021:

Talking about someone’s weight— before it may seem okay to talk about how the person has gained or lost weight, but the truth is told, it can really take a toll on the person’s life and confidence. Stop telling your relatives “Oh, you gained weight!” and expect a smile, because today that is considered rude.

Pressuring a couple to have kids— being married does not necessarily mean they should have kids right away. Let the couple enjoy each other’s company first. Because once they have kids, having time for each other will be as rare as a full moon.

Getting married at a certain age— if your kids or relatives want to get married at the age of 21 or 41 let them be. Age is just a number and maturity can grow through experience. Don’t judge them if they get married too soon for you or too late. That’s not your life.

Read: Black wedding in Iloilo defies tradition making their wedding one of a kind

Making them feel selfish— we all live our own lives, and so your children or younger relatives should not be tied down to how you lived your life. If they want to go and work abroad let them do so, if they want to settle down here and you want to go and work abroad, allow them to. Your life is always different from theirs.

Comparison— again we all live different lives from one another, comparing won’t help. Instead, encourage them to do better than to copy someone else’s life.

Live 2021 with a new and better attitude toward your family and yourself. Check on your actions and improve them so that you can see the genuine smiles and happiness of your relatives once you get together again. /dbs