Black wedding in Iloilo defies tradition making their wedding one of a kind

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A bride’s wedding gown defying traditions makes their wedding truly one of a kind.

A big black wedding gown spoke volumes during Gerald and Daryl Jetonzo’s wedding in Iloilo City last December 12, 2020.

Instead of the traditional white gown, the bride opted to go with their favorite color— black.

“Black was our favorite color. And we want to break custom norms that the wedding is only white. We want to make our wedding memorable for our family and friends,” said Gerald.

This may be shocking to many, but the couple made sure that the parish priest will allow them to do their plan, to which the parish priest did.

It took the couple eight long years to finally tie the knot and after waiting that long, they knew they had made it more special for them and now for the world to remember.

Aside from the black wedding dress, the bride also walked down the aisle as she sings for her husband.

This just goes to show that no matter the theme or the color, love will always be the answer. /dbs