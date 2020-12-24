Shoppers flock Carbon Market for Christmas rush

The Market Authority controls the number of people entering the Carbon Public Market in this file photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As per tradition, Cebuanos are still trying to beat the Christmas rush hours before tonight’s Noche Buena, December 24, 2020.

According to Market Authority Head, Irvin Cabales, at least a thousand consumers have already shopped at the Carbon Market as of noon on Friday, December 24, 2020.

The shoppers were not allowed to enter all at once so that social distancing could still be practiced inside the market.

Cabales said that the crowd increased today because people will be buying for the Noche Buena feast and the crowd is expected to increase in the late afternoon when workers will also try to beat the rush after their shifts.

The market head said so far there have been no untoward incidents yet and the police have not reported incidents of pickpocketing and robbery in the city’s biggest wet market.

However, he warned consumers going to the market that pickpocketing may be rampant as crowds increase, so they should remain vigilant.

As for the prices, the Market Authority assured the public that no overpricing is tolerated in the Carbon Market.

The Market Operations Division (MOD) personnel are monitoring the prices of the goods to ensure these follow the standards set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Finally, Cabales said there is no shortage of meat products especially pork despite the ban on African Swine Fever (ASF) affected areas.

Although the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) warned of increased prices of pork products due to increased demand and decreased supply, the Market Authority said there is no shortage for Christmas in the city.

“Sa katong moapas pa sa Carbon, hinaot mi nga magsul-ob lang gyod og face mask, face shield, og motuman sa social distancing,” said Cabales.

The Carbon Market will close at 10 p.m. this evening and will allow consumers to buy goods until closing time. /rcg