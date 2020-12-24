Policewoman manning checkpoint hurt after she was hit by car

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policewoman suffered major injuries after she was hit by an automobile while manning a quarantine checkpoint on the morning of Christmas Eve, Thursday (December 24) .

Police Patrolwoman Gremae Yuson, 27, was rushed to the hospital when the car driven by Elwin Abrenica, 35, a resident of Barangay Casili, Consolacion town, hit her at around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday along the highway in Mandaue City.

Reports from Mandaue City Police Office’s Traffic Enforcement Unit showed that Yuson was assigned at the checkpoint bordering Mandaue City and Consolacion town.

Investigators said Yuson was on the road, guiding a fellow police officer who was maneuvering his vehicle when Abrenica, bound for Cebu City, accidentally hit her.

Abrenica, according to initial investigations, reportedly lost control of his vehicle shortly before the incident happened.

He was held temporarily under the custody of the police, and vowed to shoulder the hospital expenses of Yuson. /