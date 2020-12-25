On Christmas Day, vaccine czar Galvez hails COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 policy chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. paid tribute to pandemic frontliners as the country celebrates Christmas Day.

“As we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace, let us not forget to express our deepest gratitude to our frontline workers, healthcare providers, doctors, nurses, soldiers, and essential workers from different industries,” Galvez said in a statement.

“You have faced enormous risks and worked beyond the call of duty to ensure the health and safety of our people during these difficult times. You are all heroes in the truest sense of the word,” he added.

The former military general noted that the year has been “full of challenges” but we carried on due to Filipinos’ “indomitable Bayanihan spirit. “

“It is this whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach that is now enabling us to more effectively deal with the pandemic, while allowing us to slowly but surely open up our nation’s economy,” he said.

Filipinos are celebrating Christmas this year with the lingering threat of the coronavirus disease, which has already sickened over 465,000 people nationwide.

Galvez reminded the public to observe the minimum health standards against COVID-19 such as the wearing of face shields and face masks, frequent handwashing, and observing physical distancing.

“Let us not be complacent and put our guard down,’ he said.

He went on: “With the guidance and grace of our Almighty and each and every Filipino working together, we will be able to overcome this crisis, and build back a better and stronger Philippines.”

EDV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .