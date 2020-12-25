Casuntingan fire victims get hot meals, starter kits

OLANGO ISLAND, Lapu-Lapu City — The Mandaue City government has given hot meals and starter kits to the victims of the fire that hit Sitio Nangka, Barangay Casuntingan, on Christmas dawn, December, 25, 2020.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that Mayor Cortes visited the affected families immediately after the fire broke out.

The City through the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) has given hot meals and starter kits containing basic foods and mattresses to the displaced individuals.

“Para sad magamit (starter kits) sa mga nasunugan pareha gyapon ato’ng sauna, naay blanket, balde, lutuan, toiletries, de lata, ug bugas, ” said Ibañez.

(So that the fire victims can use (starter kits). Just the same as the previous starter kits — it has a blanket, a pail, cooking tools, toiletries, canned goods and rice.)

Ibañez said that families whose homes were totally burned would receive P10,000 while families with partially damaged homes and renters would be given P5,000 each.

According to the Mandaue City Fire Department at least 3 houses were razed and one house was gutted by the fire that hit Barangay Casuntingan.

Aside from that, at least 6 families or an estimated 30 individuals were displaced by the fire.

The affected individuals are now accommodated at the barangay’s gymnasium.

Fire Officer 1 John Montez of the Mandaue City Fire Station (MCFS) said that they investigation was still ongoing./dbs