Duterte calls for meeting with IATF, experts to discuss new COVID-19 strain from UK

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will meet with experts and officials of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) on Saturday to discuss the new coronavirus strain which is believed to be more infectious.

“Biglaan (nag)patawag ng meeting with IATF and infectious disease experts tomorrow si (President Duterte) to discuss (the) new strain,” Senator Bong Go, Duterte’s former long-time aide, told reporters in a text message.

“Very much concerned kami ni Pangulo,” he added.

Go said the meeting will be held in Malacañang.

“Cut short muna namin Christmas break,” the senator said, noting that the president is currently in his hometown Davao City to celebrate Christmas with his family.

The new coronavirus strain was first detected in the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced stricter restrictions in his country after experts found a more infectious strain of coronavirus, which, he said, “maybe up to 70 percent more transmissible than the earlier strain.”

Almost immediately, several countries imposed a travel ban on the United Kingdom, including Canada, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland, and Germany. The new strain has also reportedly entered Singapore.

The Philippines has suspended flights from UK starting Dec. 24 until Dec. 31.

