Trump signs massive COVID-19 relief bill: White House

In this file photo the motorcade of US President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 27, 2020. – Donald Trump may soon be dislodged from Washington, but to core supporters in southern Florida he remains an unquestionable hero, their favorite occasional local whose Mar-a-Lago presence draws global attention to Palm Beach. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
WEST PALM BEACH – After nearly a week’s delay and under pressure from all sides, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill Sunday, the White House said, extending benefits to millions of Americans struggling through the pandemic.
The package “providing coronavirus emergency response and relief” is part of a larger spending bill that, with Trump’s signature, will avoid a government shutdown.
In this file photo US President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2020. – After nearly a week’s delay and under pressure from all sides, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill December 27, the White House said, extending benefits to millions of Americans struggling through the pandemic. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
