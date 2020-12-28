55 Cebu City brgys COVID-free on Dec. 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government will push through with its plan to provide cash incentives to barangays (villages in English) that are without active cases of the coronavirus disease on December 31.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said a P100, 000 incentive will go to barangays that will achieve a COVID-free status starting on November 1 and until the last day of the year.

“That has been our commitment, that those who have zero COVID cases starting Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 [ will get cash incentives],” Labella said.

As of Dec. 27, the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported that 55 of the city’s 80 barangays are without active cases of the infection in the last 14 days.

The 55 barangays include Sudlon I, Buot-Taop, Paril, and Taptap that are all located in the mountains of Cebu City. These four barangays have remained without any cases of the infection since the outbreak started in March.

“There are already some barangays that are qualified [to receive the incentive]. To mention, these are the mountain barangays of Sudlon I, Buot-Taop, Paril, and Taptap,” Labella said.

Labella made his cash incentive offer to encourage barangay officials to work for a COVID-free barangay and after Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who is also the Visayas chief implementer of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID), issued a challenge for the city to achieve a COVID-free status when the year ends.

Data which the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) released on Sunday, Dec. 27, show that the city is now left with only 81 active cases or patients who are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

DOH has documented a total of 10,785 confirmed cases here of which 10,014 have recovered from their infection while 690 passed away.

Cebu City that was once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Central Visayas has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since September. / dcb