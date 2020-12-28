New CCMC OPD to start operations on Dec. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After several years, the new Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) will start accepting patients on Tuesday, December 29.

The Cebu City government led the inauguration of the first three floors of the new CCMC building on Monday evening, December 28.

In line with this, officials announced that the new hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) will be operational starting 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said they decided to open the OPD first, among all departments and wings expected in CCMC, to decongest the patients confined in the old CCMC which is just across the new building.

“We will be doing it (the hospital’s operations) gradually. Within a few weeks, hopefully our emergency, other wings and departments (can operate). The important thing is we have started,” said Labella.

Yvonna Cania, CCMC administrator, said the OPD in the new CCMC could accommodate around 250 to 300 individuals.

Construction of the new CCMC building, which has 10 storeys, began in 2015. It was demolished in 2014 after it was declared condemned in 2013 due to the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that rocked Cebu and Bohol.

The new hospital was also the subject of various controversies and state audit reports over the multiple delays it have incurred. /dbs