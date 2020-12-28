Palma: Papal Nuncio to attend launch of Christianity’s quincentenary celebrations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, Archbishop Charles John Brown, is expected to attend the launching of the 500 years celebration of Christianity here in Cebu on April 14, 2021.

This was confirmed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, during the blessing of the International Quincentenary Pilgrim images of Our Lady of Fatima and Señor Sto. Niño at the Archbishop’s Palace Chapel.

“I invited him for the launching on April 14, that’s exactly the fifth centenarian of the first baptism, and he said yes,” Palma said.

Palma also said that they were prepared to host the visit of the Papal Nuncio, but their only major concern would be the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“The IATF restriction, because we have prepared for the activities and yet, how many can attend depends on them. We have prepared for cultural presentation but how many can participate, depends on them. We have prepared for procession and the Mass. But particularly the number depends on the IATF and the LGU,” he said.

Currently, the Papal Nuncio is staying at Taft Avenue in Metro Manila in Luzon.

He said that the Papal Nuncio was only installed by Pope Francis as the Vatican’s envoy to the Philippines on September 28, 2020./dbs