Top 5 Orange Brutus treats for Media Noche

In just a few days, we will be finally flipping our calendars to a brand-new year and we are pretty sure that everybody is excited about the last celebration of 2020. As 2021 is just around the corner, now is the best time to finalize your menus for Media Noche, the annual tradition where we grace our tables with an array of mouth-watering dishes to bring in good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

If you are still looking for hassle-free food items for your New Year’s Eve feast, here are five Media Noche must-haves from Cebu’s first favorite, Orange Brutus, that will definitely complete your family’s New Year celebration.

1. CHOCO MONSTER CAKE

It’s Cebu’s favorite moist, fudgy chocolate custard cake covered in thick, creamy chocolate frosting. Aside from the delight that it brings to the table in welcoming 2021, it is also considered a good luck food for it is believed that serving sweets and pastries will foster sweeter relationships within the family.

2. VEGETABLE LUMPIA

This one is for those who are already fed up with all the meat-heavy dishes from the Noche Buena last Christmas. These crispy-fried fresh vegetables wrapped in lumpia wrappers is a lighter take to the usual lumpia served during special occasions. It’s crispy, tasty, and one of those vegetarian dishes that one can never get tired of eating.

3. BANANA CHOCO CAKE

Another must-have dessert on your Media Noche table is the sweet banana cake topped with bitter-sweet chocolate chips. This is also a perfect partner with your coffee for your ‘pa-init’ as you greet the first morning of New Year aside from being a delightful way to enjoy a classic flavor combination.

4. SPAGHETTI

This one is Orange Brutus’ take on the Filipino classic’s sweet, meaty, and cheesy spaghetti. Our fondness for sweet food allowed us to redefine spaghetti with banana catsup and hotdogs which has become a staple in almost all Filipino celebrations including the Media Noche.

5. MAMON DELIGHT

Orange Brutus Mamon Delight should never be missed on special occasions. Fluffy and complemented with just the right bit of sweetness, this Mamon Delight is truly every celebrant’s delight. Made from natural ingredients with no preservatives, it is indeed a healthier dessert option for the coming New Year celebration.

Add these Orange Brutus crowd favorites to your own Media Noche setup and welcome 2021 with delightful and satisfying flavors.

