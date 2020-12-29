Radisson Blu Cebu hosts New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

Radisson Blu Cebu welcomes the new year in a grand spectacle of decadent culinary offers and cheerful revelry.

Ring in 2021 with an epic banquet highlighted by US Prime Rib, Cebu Lechon, Roasted Duck, Deep-sea Cod Fish and Seafood Paella, all enticingly paired with free-flowing non-alcoholic drinks, local beers, house wine and select cocktails.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (63 32) 402 9900 or email [email protected].

The celebration is made even more exciting accentuated by a live musical entertainment and indoor firework display at the Lobby.

This offer is available for PHP 3,000 net per person and includes access to the dinner buffet and show. Groups of 5 or more enjoy a special rate of PHP 2,500 net per person. The gala dinner starts from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

ADVERTORIAL