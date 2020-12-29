Advertorial Celebrations Deals Life!

Radisson Blu Cebu hosts New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

By: - December 29, 2020

Radisson Blu Cebu welcomes the new year in a grand spectacle of decadent culinary offers and cheerful revelry.

An epic year-end feast awaits all at Radisson Blu Cebu | Contributed Photo

Ring in 2021 with an epic banquet highlighted by US Prime Rib, Cebu Lechon, Roasted Duck, Deep-sea Cod Fish and Seafood Paella, all enticingly paired with free-flowing non-alcoholic drinks, local beers, house wine and select cocktails.

The celebration is made even more exciting accentuated by a live musical entertainment and indoor firework display at the Lobby.

Radisson Blu Cebu’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner | Contributed Photo

This offer is available for PHP 3,000 net per person and includes access to the dinner buffet and show. Groups of 5 or more enjoy a special rate of PHP 2,500 net per person. The gala dinner starts from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (63 32) 402 9900 or email [email protected].

