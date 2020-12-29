Labella mulls extension of Dunol Program for one day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is giving time for families of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to give food and gifts to their incarcerated loved ones this New Year.

The families may be given an additional day if the Dunol Program cannot accommodate all families within the three-day period starting December 29 to 31, 2020.

The mayor is mulling to give an extension as other families may not be able to reach the given time period as they may live out of the city.

Still, Labella believes the three days should be sufficient for the families of the 5,000 inmates in the Cebu City Jail to give their gifts to their loved ones.

“So for humanitarian consideration. This will mitigate the impact of their loneliness. Kung dili madala sa tulo ka adlaw, atong iextend og usa ka adlaw pero petsa uno (January 1) naman gud. Akong tan-aw kaya guro na sa tulo ka adlaw,” said Labella.

The City Jail reminds the family members that only those with quarantine passes or authorized persons outside of residence may bring the packages to the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

No minors below 15-years-old and no senior citizens above 65-years-old are allowed since they are prohibited from going out under the quarantine regulations for areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Security forces in the area are strict as well in order to prevent contrabands from being smuggled through the packages in to the Cebu City Jail.

Labella urged the public to take this opportunity to give meaningful gifts to their family members as the pandemic has forced the government to limit these activities to prevent the spread of the virus inside the jail facilities.

It is not sure when the next Dunol will be held in the coming months. /rcg