Mandaue flood victims receive cash, relief goods

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The thousands of families affected by the floods last October 2020 here received their financial assistance from the city government on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

In barangay Paknaan alone, there were about 3,600 affected families who received cash assistance worth P1,000.

Malak Soco, Paknaan Barangay Captain said the residents also received relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs).

“May nalang makatabang. Nakadawat na pod ni sila sauna og mga hinabang sa DSWD ug uban,” Soco said.

On December 22, during their regular session, the City Council approved Councilor Carmelino Del Mar Jr.’s Butunaon-Mahiga Rivers Watershed Management Board Resolution, establishing Gabion Dams along the Butuanon-Mahiga Rivers.

” Usa na (Gabion Dams) sa makatabang pag control (flooding) pero kani gyu’ng mga buildings dapat inspectionon og tarung kay naa manggoy uban ulahi ang drainage, mao na ron kung naay infrastructure mag-una gyud ang drainage, nauwahi manggud ni pag-implement sa OBO, Mao kuan (proposed) si Kons Del Mar og Gabion Dams kay uwahi naman ang pag-implement sa OBO,” said Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede.

It can be recalled that Mayor Jonas Cortes has been wanting to build Gabion dams to prevent runoff water from going down to low lying areas and flooding them during a heavy downpour. /rcg