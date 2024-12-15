SWU PHINMA School of Medicine now accepting freshmen applications for school year 2025-2026

Cebu City, Philippines – Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA School of Medicine, the first medical school established outside Luzon, is officially ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS for incoming freshmen for the school year 2025-2026.

For more information on Southwestern University (SWU) School of Medicine, contact us at [email protected] or +63 9760 024 875.

As the oldest medical school in the Visayas and Mindanao, SWU PHINMA delivers a globally competitive and comprehensive medical education, combining both traditional and modern teaching methods. This commitment has earned SWU PHINMA recognition from the World Health Organization and the World Federation for Medical Education (WHO-WFME) for its high standards in medical education.

At SWU PHINMA, we ensure students receive not only a high-quality education but also the support needed to develop critical thinking, compassion, and resilience—qualities essential for those who STOP AT NOTHING to make a difference in the world of medicine.

Begin your journey toward a rewarding medical career by applying to #SWUMedSchool today! Simply scan the QR code or visit https://share.hsforms.com/ 1V9mGCuOLQkqEsTz6CV4XQQdu1n5.

