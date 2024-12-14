Gibbons asks WBC for title eliminator bet. Magsayo, Hernandez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons has formally requested that the World Boxing Council (WBC) sanction a final title eliminator bout between his prized ward and former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and Mexican contender Eduardo Hernandez.

Gibbons, who was present at the 62nd WBC Convention in Hamburg, Germany, made his request known during one of the convention’s forums.

Taking the microphone, he addressed WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and the panel, advocating for a high-stakes eliminator between Magsayo and Hernandez, with the winner earning the chance to challenge current WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster.

In response, Sulaiman assured Gibbons that the WBC would send a formal notice for the eliminator once both fighters have completed their respective upcoming bouts.

BRIEF HIATUS

Boholano fighter Magsayo, a former WBC world featherweight champion, is scheduled to return to the ring in a six-round contest against Ecuadorian Bryan Mercado on December 14.

This bout will take place as part of a MarvNation Promotions event in Long Beach, California.

On the other hand, Hernandez has been on a brief hiatus since his victory over Thomas Mattice by technical decision in September in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Magsayo is currently ranked No. 3 in the WBC super featherweight division, while Hernandez holds the No. 2 spot, making both fighters prime candidates for a title eliminator. The winner of their showdown would secure the right to challenge Foster for the world championship.

The 29-year-old Magsayo boasts a record of 26 wins (17 knockouts), with two losses, while the more seasoned Hernandez stands at 36-2, with 32 knockouts to his name.

Both fighters enter the bout on two-fight win streaks, having bounced back from significant setbacks. Magsayo’s most recent loss came at the hands of Brandon Figueroa for the WBC Interim world featherweight title, while Hernandez suffered a defeat to Foster in his own world title fight last October.

