Minor crashes taxi, injures senior citizen in Talisay after spotting spider
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A senior citizen was injured after being hit and dragged under a taxi that was driven by a minor in Talisay City on Saturday morning, December 14.
Initial investigations from the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), the victim was standing by the roadside in Brgy. Pooc, Talisay City when a taxi suddenly crashed onto him.
Authorities later found out that the taxi’s driver happened to be a 17-year-old minor, and the son of the driver operating the vehicle.
READ MORE
20 minors rescued in Talisay City’s crackdown on street carolers
Fire burns down 60 houses in Talisay City, Cebu
They added that the teenager was instructed by his father to take the car to a car wash. While driving, the underaged driver panicked after seeing a spider running around inside the vehicle.
This caused him to lose control of the steering wheel, veering into the opposite lane and hitting the victim.
Responders from the Local Disaster Office pulled the victim from underneath the vehicle and rushed them to the Cebu South Medical Center, where they were declared out of danger.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.