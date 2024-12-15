Minor crashes taxi, injures senior citizen in Talisay after spotting spider

By: by Paul Lauro - CDN Correspondent | December 15,2024 - 10:39 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A senior citizen was injured after being hit and dragged under a taxi that was driven by a minor in Talisay City on Saturday morning, December 14.

Initial investigations from the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), the victim was standing by the roadside in Brgy. Pooc, Talisay City when a taxi suddenly crashed onto him.

Authorities later found out that the taxi’s driver happened to be a 17-year-old minor, and the son of the driver operating the vehicle.

READ MORE

20 minors rescued in Talisay City’s crackdown on street carolers

Fire burns down 60 houses in Talisay City, Cebu

They added that the teenager was instructed by his father to take the car to a car wash. While driving, the underaged driver panicked after seeing a spider running around inside the vehicle.

This caused him to lose control of the steering wheel, veering into the opposite lane and hitting the victim.

Responders from the Local Disaster Office pulled the victim from underneath the vehicle and rushed them to the Cebu South Medical Center, where they were declared out of danger.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP