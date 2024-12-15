Potential LPA spotted east of Mindanao

MANILA – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring cloud clusters outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) east of Mindanao that may develop into a low-pressure area (LPA).

“Continues monitoring po tayo dito sa mga cloud clusters or kaulapan na ito sa posibilidad na ito ay magkaroon ng circulation at maging isang ganap na (We continue to monitor these cloudy clusters that may circulate and become a) low pressure area within the next 24 to 48 hours,” forecaster Grace Castañeda said in PAGASA’s 4 a.m. weather update.

She said the cloud clusters and shear line may bring rains over Mindanao and the Visayas.

Due to the shear line, the Bicol Region and Northern Samar will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms.

The northeast monsoon, or “amihan,” will bring cloudy skies and rains to the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and the provinces of Aurora, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the amihan.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA warned that rough to very rough coastal waters due to strong to gale winds heading northeast will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and seas. (PNA)

