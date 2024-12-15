CDN Digital is finalist in 11th GMEA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Daily News Digital (CDN Digital) has earned three nominations in the 11th Globe Media Excellence Awards.

Two entries from the outlet got shortlisted in the Online News Story of the Year Category.

Senior Multimedia Reporter Morexette Marie Erram’s special report on the impact of extreme heat in education was among the nominees.

In addition, ‘Water, Water Nowhere’: Cebu City Farmers Reel from Worst El Niño Yet’, a special feature by Content Producer Immae Lachica and Erram, was also named as one of the finalists in the same category.

Multimedia Report Niña Mae Oliverio was also shortlisted in the Special Awards – Konsulta MD Impact and Innovation Award for her story titled ‘Mental Health Must Be Top Priority, Says Cebu Clinical Psychologist.’

Extreme Heat as a ‘New Pandemic’: Thousands in PH Cancel Classes During ‘Hottest Year’

‘Water, water nowhere’: Cebu City farmers reel from ‘worst El Niño’ yet

Mental health must be top priority, says Cebu clinical psychologist

The 11th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA@11) has unveiled its exceptional roster of finalists, each demonstrating the power of compelling storytelling to drive meaningful change, champion digital empowerment, and promote sustainability.

Expanding its reach to capture a wider range of perspectives and narratives, GMEA@11 now includes Luzon’s provincial media, alongside entries from Visayas and Mindanao, reflecting the breadth and diversity of stories from across the country.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool that connects people, fosters understanding, and inspires action within communities. Through these awards, we honor individuals who demonstrate courage and innovation in shaping a more inclusive and progressive society,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

This year’s GMEA celebrates outstanding achievements across three divisions: Integrated Media, Digital Storytelling, and Special Awards. Guided by the theme “#IgnitingProgress,” the finalists were selected for their creativity, impact, and innovative application of digital media technologies.

See full list of nominees below

Integrated News Category

Online News Report of the Year

● Marianne Abalayan, SunStar Davao – “From ‘Frankenspikes’ to Golden Dreams”

● Nef Luczon, Philippine News Agency – “Combating online sex abuse in Iligan City: A blueprint for LGUs/ CDO community, cyber police step up fight vs. OSAEC”

● Ralph Lawrence Llemit, SunStar Davao – “TFD Soldier’s Viral Act of Kindness”

● Joshua Glenn Solano and John Paul Ryan Seblos, SunStar Cebu – “Paglaum: The Mental Struggles and Strength of Mental Health Workers in a Cebu psychiatric ward”

● Nanette Guadalquiver, Philippine News Agency – “Cadiz City Cites Marine Protection Efforts in Giant Clam Village”

● Wenilyn Sabalo, SunStar Cebu – “Leyte Students Invent Disaster Solutions”

● Erwin Mascariñas, Business Mirror – “To Live, PHL Eagles Move to New Space”

● Morexette Erram, CDN Digital – “(Part 1) Extreme Heat as a ‘New Pandemic’: Thousands in PH Cancel Classes During ‘Hottest Year’”

● Immae Lachica and Morexette Erram, CDN Digital – “‘Water, Water Nowhere’: Cebu City Farmers Reel from Worst El Niño Yet”

Radio Report of the Year

● Magie E. Maleriado, DYRI RMN Iloilo – “Si Albert Nga Sadto Kuyapon, Doktor Na Subong: Tawo nga may kuyap, mahimo mangabuhi sang normal suno sa doktor”

● Joel Franco, DYRI RMN Iloilo – “Tree Surgery Sang City Enro: Madinalag-on nga naluwas ang kinabuhi sang kahoy sa Plaza Libertad”

● Annaliza Reyes, DXCC RMN CDO – “Ride for a Cause for Cancer Patients”

● Rowena D. Capistrano, DyRF 1215 Cebu – “Pamilya Sa Weightlifter Nga Sugboanon: Bisan taliwala sa ilang kapildihan mapasigarbohon gihapon sila”

● Eljohn Castanoi, K5 News FM Bacolod 103.9 – “Malayang Paglalayag Sa West Philippine Sea”

● Mira Nicole Magbanua, RMN DYHB Bacolod 747 kHz – “Army Ginapangita ang Amay Nga Negrense (Part 1 of 2)”

● Primerose Catherine Tejida, RMN DYHB Bacolod 747 kHz – “Kalamidad Nangin Oportunidad: Ang bentaha sang tig-ilinit kag ang pagbangon matapos ang paglupok sang Bulkan Kanlaon”

● Joel Franco, DYRI RMN Iloilo – “Mabaskog nga partnership kag pagbag-o sang pagbinatasan sang tawo lyabe sang syudad sang Iloilo sa epektibo nga Solid Waste Management”

● Benjie Tanghiyan and Atty. Ruphil Banoc, DYHP RMN Cebu – “Good Samaritan Nga Rider, gipasidunggan”

TV Report of the Year

● Jireh Mae C. Saludar, PTV Agusan del Sur – “Kabataan Sa Agrikultura”

● Big Jay Lagang, PTV Davao – “Insurhensiya: Hagit sa Philippine Eagle”

● Annie Fe Perez-Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Cebu – “Isla Sa Cebu, Unti-Unting Lumulubog”

● Regine Lanuza, PTV Davao – “Mga apektadong abaca farmers sa Paquibato Dist., Davao City naglisod gihapon sa ilang kahimtang”

● Arfylle Goloran, PTV Agusan del Sur – “Organic Farming”

● Jireh Mae Saludar, PTV Agusan del Sur – “State of the Art Soils Laboratory”

Photo of the Year

● Ivy Marie Mangadlao, MindaNews – “Surigao Fire”

● Amper Campaña, SunStar Cebu – “World Photography Day”

● Amper Campaña, SunStar Cebu – “Digital Payment”

● Erwin Mascariñas, Business Mirror – “Waterworld in the South”

● Erwin Mascariñas, ABS-CBN News – “Flood Victims in Butuan”

● Karl Bryan Porras, SunStar Davao – “No More Barricades”

Digital Storytelling Category

Best Blog Post

● James Peter Abecilla, The Millennial Writer – “Religious and Cultural Inclusivity in the Workplace”

● Maria Sigrid Lo, Lovingly Mama – “Revisiting the Rights of a Filipino Child in the Digital Age”

● James Peter Abecilla, The Millennial Writer – “The Case of Pura Luka Vega: Explained and Expanded”

● Maria Sigrid Lo, Lovingly Mama – “Fight Disinformation: Creating a Battleplan for Media Disruption in the Digital Age”

● Mars Mosqueda Jr., Cebu Lifestyle Channel – “Cebu-Made Technology Empowers Teachers by Transforming Classroom Presentations”

● Lenie Lañojan, Sugbo.ph / Sugbo Media Group – “The Reality of Cebu’s Coastal Pollution: Why It’s a Major Threat to Sugboanon Tourism”

Best Social Media Video

● Laureen Mondoñedo, Kenneth Dwight Torres, Erwin Lirazan, SunStar Cebu – “Pakigbisog”

● Mark Roland A. Romas, Fyt Media – “#BisdakFYT: Spotlight on Cebu’s Social Issues: Pangan-an Island’s Problem on Electricity”

● Kenneth Nacion, Sugbo.ph – “Panginabuhi Sa Carbon Market”

● John Dale Salazar, Aksyon Radyo Bacolod – “Titanic”

● Lourd John Diaz, Aksyon Radyo Bacolod – “Balik Skwela”

● Francis Eric B. Magbanua, Mindanao Development News – “MinDA – Bamboo: The Future’s Premier Construction Material”

● Ralph Lawrence G. Llemit, SunStar Davao – “Soldier prays for ill child on oxygen”

● Annie Fe Perez-Gallardo, ABS-CBN News – “Bakit sinisigaw ang ‘Pit Senyor!’ sa Sinulog?”

Special Awards

KMD Impact and Innovation Award

● Joylyn Paraonda, RMN DYRI Iloilo – “Tawo Nga May Kuyap: May tyansa nga mangabuhi sang normal suno sa doktor”

● Niña Mae Oliverio, Cebu Daily News Digital – “Mental Health Must Be Top Priority, Says Cebu Clinical Psychologist”

● Paul Jaysent Fos, Romblon News Network – “Romblon Health Official Warns of Dengue Surge This Rainy Season”

Senior Digizen Advocate Award

● Jerra Mae Librea, SunStar Cebu – “73-year-old farmer’s pursuit of an agricultural degree”

● Renelyn Barbarona, RMN Davao DXDC 621 – “84 anyos nga lola, nagtuon sa social media”

● Anjo Salmorin, K5 News FM Iloilo – “Pandemic Story: Ang Tekkie Kong Lola!”

Globe of Good Story of the Year

● Joshua Glenn Solano, SunStar Cebu – “A blind librarian’s vision: Visually impaired Cebuanos exploring a web of worlds”

● Kathyrine Xerxis M. Cortez, Davao Today – “An Obo-Manuvu tribe leads protection of Davao’s watershed”

● Patricia Andrea Matheu, MyTV Cebu – “Beyond the Harvest: Discovering the Thriving Farm Village of Arka.Asia”

● Rhick Lars Vladimer Albay, Eco-Business – “Seeing mangroves regrow: Documenting the surprise resurgence of Iloilo’s coastal forests”

Editor of the Year

● Vina Araneta-Pilapil, PTV Davao – News Operations Head

● Armando Toga, Negros Daily – Editor-in-Chief

● Francis Allan Angelo, Daily Guardian – Editor-in-Chief

Newsmaker of the Year

● Jennifer Solis, Brigada Online – Digital Media Content Manager

● Novie M. Guazo, DYRI RMN Iloilo – Program Director

● Mildred Galarpe, SunStar Publishing Inc. – Content Director

The 11th Globe Media Excellence Awards will announce the winners of each category in January 2025.

