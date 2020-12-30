CEBU CITY, Philippines— Before the year ends check on yourself. Check on your own growth and be happy and content about it.

That, right there is a sign that you have matured over time.

But how do you know that you have matured?

Read on.

Don’t seek approval from others— if you have learned to let go of that feeling of having to please others and just get on with your own life, then that, right there is a sign of maturity.

Stop comparing yourself to others— you are you so be you. If you have stopped comparing yourself to others then tap yourself on the shoulders and congratulate yourself for accepting who you are.

Everyone has their own thing— maturity is when you let others do what they have to do, understand their level of perspective, and be okay with it.

Letting go and holding on— a mature person knows when to let go and when to be patient a little longer. If you can balance this out, good for you.

Dropping expectations— stop expecting others to treat you the way you treat them. Others can be so selfish and just think of themselves, while you on the other corner think of being available to anyone.

Responding than reacting– when you react that’s just your emotion in the spur of the moment, but when you respond, that means you have already thought of the pros and cons of the situation and have thought of a better way in solving it.

Maturity is necessary to learn to grow as a person.

Let go of the old you and welcome 2021 with the new and matured version of you. /rcg