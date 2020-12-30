PRO-7 plans to augment Cebu’s forces for Sinulog 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is planning to augment the police forces in Metro Cebu for Sinulog 2021.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, director of the PRO-7, said in a press conference that although the activities during the Sinulog are only virtual, there will still be areas in need of monitoring.

The PRO-7 will particularly ensure enough forces are deployed surrounding the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño for the nine days novena and actual Fiesta Señor religious activities.

Although there will be no solemn and other religious processions, a planned motorcade may still push through but this is yet to be finalized.

Montejo said they are preparing to secure the route as well to ensure that no one will violate the social distancing and other health protocols.

“Ang akong pagsabot, wala nay dagkong celebration mahitabo parehas sauna. Pero mao gihapon magsunod gihapon ta sa health protocols,” said Montejo.

The regional director is confident that the religious leaders and the local government units in the metro including Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City are well-coordinated for all activities for next year’s Sinulog.

He assured that additional personnel will be sent to Cebu from subunits of PRO-7 or from nearby provinces.

Montejo also assured that the police are always ready to provide the necessary support to the LGUs for the incoming Sinulog and in preparation for the Quincentennial anniversary of Christianity in the country to be celebrated primarily in Cebu in 2021. /rcg