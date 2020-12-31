CDRRMO reminds public: Be vigilant during New Year celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is urging the public to stay vigilant when welcoming the year 2021.

CDRRMO operations head Harold Alcontin said that people should avoid playing with firecrackers to avoid injuries on the last day of the year 2020 and welcome the new year in good health.

He warned that firecrackers that when used in enclosed spaces or near residential areas may cause fire and destruction of properties.

Should they use firecrackers, it should be at the designated firecrackers zones in each barangay.

“Kung mahimo likayana nalang gyod ang pagpabuto,” said Alcontin.

CDRRMO administration head, Ramil Ayuman said that the entire CDRRMO is already in blue alert in case of incidents this New Year.

” Naa gihapon sa blue alert atong mga personnel sa CCDRRMO niini pagsugat sa bag ong tuiga, buot pasabot nga naay mga dakong paghitabo andam motubag atong mga personnel. Sa atong mga fire bridage sa matag barangay ato tabangan ang Cebu City Fire office sa rekorida,” said Ayuman.

As rains and isolated rain showers are expected this New Year’s eve, the CDRMMO has set up heavy equipment at the mountain barangays to respond to possible landslides.

The CDRRMO urges the residents in the mountain barangays and the riversides to be vigilant against landslides and flashfloods.

/bmjo