PROBE, Ceset to continue nabbing violators, rescuing street dwellers on New Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team and City Environment and Sanitation Enhancement Team (Ceset) will continue to rescue street dwellers and arrest quarantine violators as the year is about to ends and the new year draws near.

In a press conference on December 31, 2020, Racquel Arce, PROBE head, said that they would assist the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for the Oplan Bulabog starting at 8 p.m. to midnight of New Year’s eve.

Read: Cebu City cops to greet New Year with Oplan Bulabog

Along with the Oplan Bulabog, PROBE will also be checking the streets for health protocols and for the use of the quarantine pass.

“Padayon gyod ta sa pagtikaw-tikaw kay atong tan-awon if nisunod ba ang katawhan sa health protocols bisan pa man nga nagcelebrate ta sa bagong tuig,” said Arce.

(We will continue to patrol the streets and check if the residents are following health protocols even if we celebrate the new year.)

The PROBE will be taking violators either to the Tejero gym or Labangon gym, and they may have to celebrate the New Year in these facilities if they fail to follow health protocols.

Arce urged the public to follow health protocols and to bring their quarantine passes when going out to avoid detainment during the New Year.

The Ceset will also help in the Oplan Bulabog of the CCPO, but one of their main goals is to scour the city streets for street dwellers.

Read: Labella: LGU coordination needed to keep street dwellers from coming back

The rescue of the street dwellers will continue amid the New Year’s celebration so that they can be placed in a much safer space during the expected celebrations where people might use firecrackers indiscriminately on the streets.

Grace Luardo, Ceset head, said that the street dwellers would be taken to their respective homes so that they could spend the New Year in their hometowns or barangays.

The Ceset hopes for the cooperation of the street dwellers as the city government only wishes to make them safe this New Year.

Mayor Edgardo Labella earlier said that he would want the rescue of street dwellers to continue even if they would keep coming back.

The mayor said the city government would remain relentless in keeping the streets and the people in it safe./dbs