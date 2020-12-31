In photos (Part 1): A glimpse at Cebu amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in a matter of months this year.

In Cebu island – Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Cebu province – like most parts of the world, face masks and now face shields have become a must for Cebuanos going outside their homes.

Community quarantines were implemented restricting most Cebuanos inside their homes and for certain areas especially in Cebu City, which became the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country in June 2020, lockdowns in certain areas were enforced.

In Cebu island, those suspected to have the virus or came from an area where there was a case of infection, would have to go into a 14-day quarantine period and undergo a swab test, quarantine passes were required for those going outside at the height of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period. Most public transportation were banned from plying their routes during those times.

Social distancing was required and public transport allowed to ply their routes need to only fill half of their vehicles’ capacity to observe social distancing. That is aside from the requirement for both drivers and passengers to wear face masks and face shields.

Most businesses during the ECQ were closed while others adopted the work from home rule for their workers.

The churches eventually were closed to the public and the Masses were celebrated online.

Start of this year’s classes were suspended and set later in October but with students going online or answering learning modules for their classes. Face-to-face classes were not allowed.

At the start, there were several violators of the health and quarantine rules, but eventually, the arrests and the warnings of the authorities set in in the Cebuanos’ minds with the violators becoming fewer in number.

As the year comes to a close, there is hope with vaccines for the virus as manufacturers rush its production to make these available to the world. For Filipinos, especially Cebuanos, the vaccines are likely to be available next year.

Here are some images of Cebu island in the first half of the year and amid the pandemic this 2020.

(To be continued)