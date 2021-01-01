Firecrackers injure minor, 3 men in Lapu-Lapu during New Year
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Four individuals were brought to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital (LLCH) for firecracker-related injuries during the celebration of the New Year here.
Roberto Obapay, LLCH head nurse, confirmed this in a January 1 phone interview with CDN Digital.
Obapay said that among the four firecracker-related injuries, one of them was a 14-year-old boy, who acquired a cut on his right cheek after a candy bomb exploded on his face.
Other firecracker victims are Ramil Dungog, 50, whose left middle finger was injured by a bombshell; Jose Cabajug, 26, who acquired a 5 to 6-centimeter cut on his right elbow caused by an unknown type of firecracker that exploded near his elbow; and Bartolome Berdon, 23, whose eyes was injured by a firework locally known as “Araw.”
Berdon was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) due to his severe injury and because the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital did not have an ophthalmologist.
Obapay said that during Christmas, they only recorded two cases of firecracker-related injuries and one victim of a stray bullet injury./dbs
