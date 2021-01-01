DOH records 50 firework-related injuries, but notes 85% drop compared last year

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday noted that there were 50 firework-related injuries in relation to the New Year revelries, but noted that this number was 85 percent lower compared to last year’s record.

In a press briefing at the East Avenue Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that of the injuries, 49 were firework-related injuries while one was a stray bullet. This record was from Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.

The 50 injuries, Duque said, is 85 percent lower compared to 2020’s record of 340 injuries, and is 89 percent lower than the five year average of 2015 to 2019.

“Majority of the injuries were blast injuries not requiring amputation at 67 percent,” Duque said. “About 33 percent are eye injuries, while two percent were blast injuries requiring amputation.”

The National Capital Region has the highest number of firework-related incidents with 22, followed by Calabarzon with five cases, and regions I, V and VI having four each, Duque said.

According to Duque, the top five firecrackers that caused injuries were “kwitis” (29 percent), “boga” (eight percent), “5-star” (eight percent), “fountain” (eight percent), and “triangle” (eight percent).

“We have also observed that there was a change of behavior of Filipinos towards health. Due to the pandemic, the Filipinos became more aware and involved in ensuring health and safety of their family and community,” Duque said.

“This decrease is also the success of all the families who follow the government’s prescribed protocols and instill good values to their children. We shall continue to create healthier and safer communities,” he added.

