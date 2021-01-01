In Photos (Part 2): A glimpse of Cebu amid the pandemic

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has forced most countries to adapt to changes to protect each one’s well-being from an infectious virus that has ravaged and infected millions in the world.

In Cebu Island — Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities and Cebu province — Cebuanos have also adapted to the changes that will lessen the chances of being infected by COVID-19.

Face masks, face shields, and social distancing have been the norm of Cebuanos going out in the island in the second half of the year.

This has become especially important when Cebu City became the hotspot of COVID-19 in the country in June. The city, whose quarantine status was downgraded at the start of June to a relaxed general community quarantine, saw a shift back to the strictest quarantine status — the enhanced community quarantine on the second half of the month.

Celebrations like fiestas have to do away with the partying and gatherings, which will attract a crowd of people — measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Kalag-Kalag or the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days celebrations were not spared. The virus prompted the government to close all cemeteries on those days that Filipinos particularly the Cebuanos in this case would on normal times visit the cemeteries to remember their dearly departed loved ones.

Schooling has also been affected with the virus with the government temporarily banning face-to-face classes and turning to online and hybrid classes. This was evident when classes started in October.

The virus is infectious and deadly and it does not choose whether one is rich or poor. This can be gleaned from the people infected by the virus — even the mayors and government officials were not immune to the virus — some were infected and some, unfortunately, passed away.

Despite this, Cebu island’s local governments moved to open businesses especially those in the tourism sector to jumpstart the economy, which was put on hold by the COVID-19 threat.

The virus also tempered the joyous celebrations of the Christmas season. Despite the virus threat, thousands still attended the Misa de Gallo or Dawn Masses. But on Christmas Day, there were no grand celebrations.

Most people stayed in their homes with countless others choosing to contact relatives and families virtually. Sending their Christmas wishes online.

Despite all this, reports of vaccines ready for rollout and in some countries vaccinations have already started, have given hope to the world. For Cebuanos, they also hope but they also expect these COVID-19 vaccines to be available still next year.

As we look back to the second half of the year, here are some images of Cebu amid the pandemic.