MET, Liberty Shrine to co-host quincentennial evening show on April 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) is targeting to finish the restoration of the Metropolitan Theater (MET) in Manila before the 500th anniversary of the Victory of Mactan on April 27, 2021.

This after the NCCA approved the hosting of the quincentennial evening show in the MET on the said date.

The MET will co-host the evening show with the Liberty Shrine at Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, during the commemorative rites for the 500th anniversary of the Victory of Mactan.

This event will also serve as the maiden show of MET after 25 years since its closure in 1996. The facility was closed down due to conflicts of ownership between the Manila City Administration and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

MET is a National Historical Landmark and National Culture Treasure site.

This year, the country will commemorate the part in the achievement of science and humankind in circumnavigating the planet for the first time, wherein the celebration will center on the 500th anniversary of the Victory of Mactan on April 27, 2021.

The commemoration is by virtue of Executive Order no. 103 or also known as the 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines. /rcg